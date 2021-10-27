UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.75 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Get UCB alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.