Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.29 EPS.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,500. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.