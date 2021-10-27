UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

