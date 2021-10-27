Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.91

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.91 and last traded at $240.72, with a volume of 2409651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.