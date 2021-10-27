uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.04.

QURE stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

