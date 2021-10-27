United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 34,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

