United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Fire Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

