United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $80,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $189,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

