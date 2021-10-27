United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.68

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 151461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.