UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 142,408 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $684,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,935. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $457.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

