Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.42. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 111,970 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.