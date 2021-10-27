Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.35 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,680. Upwork has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

