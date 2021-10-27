Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 71,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,232,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $937.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 103.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.