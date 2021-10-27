USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 118,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,855. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

