Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 25 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $535.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

