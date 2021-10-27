Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 2,800 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

