Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

