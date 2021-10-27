Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

KMX stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

