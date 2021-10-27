Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $404.54 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

