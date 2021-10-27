Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

ETR opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

