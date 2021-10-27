Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Textron by 206.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 42.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Textron by 573.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

