V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

