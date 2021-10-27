Vai (VAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $117.03 million and $1.11 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 131,616,111 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

