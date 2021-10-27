Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Value Line has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of VALU opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Value Line has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.09% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

