Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Unisys worth $211,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

