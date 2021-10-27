Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Deluxe worth $219,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 553,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

