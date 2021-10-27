Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $205,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

