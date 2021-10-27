Vanguard Group Inc. Has $204.18 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,634,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of KAR Auction Services worth $204,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.