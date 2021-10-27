Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 70,614 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.95% of FirstService worth $221,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

