Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 452.5% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 452.5% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. 236,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

