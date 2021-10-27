Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.31.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

