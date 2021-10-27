Veles Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $120,628.22 and approximately $197.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,262.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.10 or 0.06800450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.00313576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.00951203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00084447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.42 or 0.00451250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00268913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00233402 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,631 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

