Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

