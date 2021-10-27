VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Separately, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in VEON by 9.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VEON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 339,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

