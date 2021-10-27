Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

