Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

