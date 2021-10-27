Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.25 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

