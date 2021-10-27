Verizon Communications (VZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 603,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $18,986,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 457,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

