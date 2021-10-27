Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

