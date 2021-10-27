Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Verso worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verso alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:VRS opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.