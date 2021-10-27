Victrex’s (VTXPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex stock remained flat at $$31.38 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.