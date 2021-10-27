Vid (VI) Price Up 50.8% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Vid has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market cap of $1.12 million and $338.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

