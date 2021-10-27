Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NIHK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 2,155,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Video River Networks Company Profile
