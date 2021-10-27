Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NIHK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 2,155,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

