Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

