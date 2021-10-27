Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

V traded down $16.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.78. 22,939,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

