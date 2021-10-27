Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Roth CH Acquisition III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

