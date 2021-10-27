Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRAC. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

MRAC stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

