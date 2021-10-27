Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $751,000 Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HMCO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.