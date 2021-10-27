Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 70,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

