Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €268.93 ($316.39).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €206.10 ($242.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €195.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

